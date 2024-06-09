Gallery: D-Day 80 in East Barkwith

The event was held on Torrington Lane which was closed for the day to allow for tables, chairs bunting and stalls.

Those attending enjoyed some summer sunshine, with a 40's Dance held in the village hall in the evening and 1940's singer Kelly Ann performing in the Crossroads Inn. There was also a display of photos and 40's memorabilia was arranged in St Mary's Church.

The day’s events were organised by Chris Wilson and his team of helpers.

Photographer John Edwards captured some of the celebrations.

1 . D-Day 80 Celebrations in East Barkwith Photo: John Edawrds

2 . D-Day 80 Celebrations in East Barkwith Photo: John Edwards

3 . D-Day 80 Celebrations in East Barkwith Photo: John Edwards