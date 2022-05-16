GALLERY: Dambusters Heritage ride sees wheely great turnout

Participants of the Dambusters Ride 2022.

The two routes, which saw dozens of riders from across the country taking part, saw a 60 and 100 mile which both started and finished at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa.

The 60 mile route took in Stixwold, Bardney and Potterhanworth before circling back through Metheringham and Timberland to Coningsby and then round to East Kirkby and up to Horncastle before heading back to the Petwood Hotel.

The tough 100 mile route saw the route extended from Bardney all around the outskirts of Lincoln through Broadholme and Doddington before heading back towards Metheringham to rejoin the 60 mile route.

The Dambusters Ride took in RAF Scampton, Metheringham Airfield and The Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre.

So far, more than £38,000 has been raised for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The Dambusters Ride 2022 took in RAF Coningsby.