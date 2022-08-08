GALLERY: Dancing Diggers, performing pigs and more draw the crowds to Revesby Show

The Hog Show

After a pause of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular country fair made its triumphant return to Revesby Estate with crowds flocking to see what the show had to offer.

The ever-popular JCB Dancing Diggers performed their awe-inspiring routine, and Tom Hogg and his Incredible Hogg Show also drew the crowds with his performing posse of pigs.

Alongside the traditional activities including cooking and flower competitions, live music, equine events and chainsaw sculpting, many local tradespeople held stalls selling local produce.

Chainsaw carving demonstration.

A spokesman for Revesby Country Fair said it had been a “fabulous day”:

"Thank you all so much for your wonderful support throughout the last few years to allow us to continue to run the show,” they added.

“Putting on the show requires months of preparation, and countless hours of hard work from our organisers. Seeing happy visitors enjoying themselves has definitely made it all worthwhile.”

JC Balls Digger Dancing at Revesby Country Fair.

Marlee Bache, 7, and Willow Bache, 7, of Spilsby enjoy ice creams at Revesby.

Crowds enjoying the atmosphere at Revesby Country Fair.

The parade of hounds.

Daniel Vajsabel making a cocktail.

Ann Hoyes and Ian Scard of Revesby Church.

Lincolnshire Vocal Academy Choir performing at Revesby.