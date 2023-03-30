GALLERY: East Coast Steampunks try cane, tea, and parasol duelling!

​Parasol Duelling and Tea Duelling were just two of the quirky activities local steampunks were able to enjoy at a well-attended social event.

East Coast Steampunks at the social event. Photos: Mick Fox

​East Coast Steampunks & Skegness Steampunks hosted a social evening on Saturday (March 25) with a host of steampunk-inspired activities.

Led by founders Danté Prince and Christina Ruby Willow, the social evening – held at The Bull Hotel in Horncastle – saw a number of steampunk-esque games including Parasol Duelling, Tea Duelling, and brand new game of Cane Duelling.

Created by Christina Ruby Willow, the game sees competitors of all ages and genders aiming to racing to complete ‘Cane Moves’, and if a cane falls to the floor it’s a ‘Clanger’, and the Judge is a Stickler.

Christina Ruby Willow (left) and Carol Locke try Parasol Duelling.

Guest trader Debbie Dee Dryadula Couture also led the guests in a Steampunk Stroll dance.

Christina said that the event was fantastic and very well attended.

To find out more about the East Coast Steampunks, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/eastcoaststeampunks/

Steampunks David Wilkinson, Kay Burge, and Dant’e Prince.

Dant’e Prince and Brian Sefton.

Having a go at Tea Duelling, from left: Sam Flower, Dant’e Prince, Christina Ruby Willow, and Brian Sefton.