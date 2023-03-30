Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
8 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
11 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
12 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
13 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
14 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

GALLERY: East Coast Steampunks try cane, tea, and parasol duelling!

​Parasol Duelling and Tea Duelling were just two of the quirky activities local steampunks were able to enjoy at a well-attended social event.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 31st Mar 2023, 00:00 BST
East Coast Steampunks at the social event. Photos: Mick Fox
East Coast Steampunks at the social event. Photos: Mick Fox
East Coast Steampunks at the social event. Photos: Mick Fox

​East Coast Steampunks & Skegness Steampunks hosted a social evening on Saturday (March 25) with a host of steampunk-inspired activities.

Led by founders Danté Prince and Christina Ruby Willow, the social evening – held at The Bull Hotel in Horncastle – saw a number of steampunk-esque games including Parasol Duelling, Tea Duelling, and brand new game of Cane Duelling.

Created by Christina Ruby Willow, the game sees competitors of all ages and genders aiming to racing to complete ‘Cane Moves’, and if a cane falls to the floor it’s a ‘Clanger’, and the Judge is a Stickler.

Most Popular
Christina Ruby Willow (left) and Carol Locke try Parasol Duelling.
Christina Ruby Willow (left) and Carol Locke try Parasol Duelling.
Christina Ruby Willow (left) and Carol Locke try Parasol Duelling.

Guest trader Debbie Dee Dryadula Couture also led the guests in a Steampunk Stroll dance.

Christina said that the event was fantastic and very well attended.

To find out more about the East Coast Steampunks, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/eastcoaststeampunks/

Steampunks David Wilkinson, Kay Burge, and Dant’e Prince.
Steampunks David Wilkinson, Kay Burge, and Dant’e Prince.
Steampunks David Wilkinson, Kay Burge, and Dant’e Prince.
Dant’e Prince and Brian Sefton.
Dant’e Prince and Brian Sefton.
Dant’e Prince and Brian Sefton.
Having a go at Tea Duelling, from left: Sam Flower, Dant’e Prince, Christina Ruby Willow, and Brian Sefton.
Having a go at Tea Duelling, from left: Sam Flower, Dant’e Prince, Christina Ruby Willow, and Brian Sefton.
Having a go at Tea Duelling, from left: Sam Flower, Dant’e Prince, Christina Ruby Willow, and Brian Sefton.
Glamourous Steampunks Carol Locke and David Wilkinson.
Glamourous Steampunks Carol Locke and David Wilkinson.
Glamourous Steampunks Carol Locke and David Wilkinson.