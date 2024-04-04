GALLERY: Egg-citing Easter for Sutton on Sea youngsters
Sutton on Sea Residents Association’s held their second Easter Family Fun Day at Sutton Rovers Clubhouse, and the event was hailed by the committee as another big success.
Children from across the area were taking part in an Easter Bonnet competition and Easter egg hunt as well as taking part in lots of traditional games and activities, as well as plenty of snacks.
The committee said they were “delighted by the support and favourable comments received”.
The Sutton on Sea Residents Association meets on the second Wednesday of every month at The Bacchus Hotel in Sutton on Sea.
Anyone who would be interested in joining the committee to get involved in the organising of the town’s events, including the Halloween party, Lights Parade, Scarecrow Trail, and Furlongs Festival, are invited to come along.