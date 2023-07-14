GALLERY: Eid ul-Adha celebrations in Boston 2023

Celebrations have been held in Boston to mark the annual Islamic holiday of Eid ul-Adha.

More than 300 people of all ages attended the event, staged only for the second time at the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA).

Eid ul-Adha (the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’) is the largest of the two main celebrations in Islam, the other being Eid ul-Fitr (the ‘Holiday of Breaking the Fast').

It marks the last day of the Hajj pilgrimage and commemorates the prophet Ibriham’s dedication and submission to Allah.

The celebrations at the PRSA began with the Eid prayer, led by Imam Abdul Hamid Qureshi, of the Boston Mosque and Islamic Centre.

This was followed by a variety of foods and drinks, including halal ice cream from an ice cream van that had travelled from Peterborough for the occasion.

Children also had the chance to enjoy the bouncy castle and the outdoor track.

Aisha Bako, who helped organise the event, said: “Boston has a growing Muslim community, many of whom are medical staff at the local hospitals and GP surgeries.”

She hailed the event as a ‘huge success’ and gave thanks to Mr Qureshi for the support he provides the community, saying he helps people from different backgrounds find ‘common ground and have fun’.

“So I say Alhamdulillah! she said.

1 . Eid ul-Adha celebrations, Boston, 2023 Pictured (from left) Moustafa Abouelkhir, Abdulmalik Bako, Abdulhameed Qureshi, Marwn Alrfay, 14, Ahmad Oladosu, Majid Kabani, and Mayar Alrfay, seven. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Eid ul-Adha celebrations, Boston, 2023 It is only the second time the event has been held at the PRSA. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Eid ul-Adha celebrations, Boston, 2023 Pictured (from left) Aisha Moktar, Aisha Bako, Layla Blouza, and Rania Shehata. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

4 . Eid ul-Adha celebrations, Boston, 2023 Bouncy castle fun. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography