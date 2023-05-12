Register
GALLERY: Eurovision Song Contest fever comes to Skegness care home

Residents at a Skegness Care Home are embracing Eurovision fever and bringing the house down with their own take on some of the contest’s most famous performances.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 12th May 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:22 BST

Aspen Lodge is one of over 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK taking part in the event with, residents and carers inspired by previous winners including Abba, Brotherhood of Man and Bucks Fizz.

Those a little too shy to take to the stage are representing the judges from different countries and scoring the acts, who will be trying their best to avoid nil points.

As well as some spectacular shows, residents are enjoying a culinary trip around some of the contest’s participating countries and spending time reminiscing about past Eurovisions, dating back to the inaugural event in 1956, won by Switzerland.

Resident, Peggy Batchelor, aged 94, said: “I was lucky enough to be in the audience at the 1972 Eurovision Contest in Edinburgh as a family member was in a local band and was given tickets.

"We got all dressed up and my husband wore a tuxedo. It was such a memorable night; The New Seekers came second place.”

Steve Gardner, who heads up the Magic Moments activities programme at Four Seasons Health Care Group, said: “Our residents and team members have really embraced everything Eurovision and have been putting on some amazing performances of their own. We’ve also enjoyed sharing our memories of some of the most famous Eurovision entries over the years which has got us all singing along. Douze points all round!”

