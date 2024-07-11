GALLERY: Events success at Skegness museum underlines need for volunteers

Over the past two weekends The Village Church Farm has hosted Turkey Creek cowboys and the Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks – with takings up to keep the 300-year-old Georgian/Victorian Farmhouse, explore the ‘mud and stud’ farm labourer’s cottage open to the public.

Manager Naomi Walton said: ”We’ve had a really busy season so far.

"Two weekends ago we had Turkey Creek, which was all cowboys which was quite fun, and the Fenwold Steam Steampunks were good fun, too.

"This weekend Bob the traction engine will be steamed up as we have an Oil Engine Event on.

"Our recent success has, however, underlined our desperate need of volunteers – whether they are skilled mechanics who are happy to work on the traction engine or would like to greet people or help in the kitchen.

"We would welcome anyone interested in helping.”

Our gallery features the Hidden Village Steampunk Event, which saw various stalls, with music from The Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band, Madam Misfit, Lady and the Biscuit and Nowhere Fast. In addition there was lots fun and games with Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks – which even the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Adrian Findley, joined in.

As well as helping to entertain the visitors, Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainments provided the PA and background music to Madam Misfit, who braved the weather in two shows .

Michael Shires was strumming and plucking for both Lady and the Biscuit and Nowhere Fast.

In addition, the Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band sang their hearts out both days.

As well as visitors to the museum, the event was supported by Lincolnshire steampunk groups

Organisers commented afterwards: “Thank you for coming, and thank you for staying.

"We weren't going to let a drop of inclement weather dampen our spirits.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer should call The Village Church Farm museum on 01754 766658 or email

1 . WhatsApp Image 2024-07-11 at 13.02.34.jpeg Naomi Walton, manager of The Village Church Farm museum in Skegness, with Bob the traction engine. Photo: Chrissie Redford

2 . Hidden Village Steampunk Event Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness, Couns Adrian Findley and Sarah Stoakes, got in on the act at the Hidden Village Steampunk Event. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Hidden Village Steampunk Event Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley (second right) gets a flying lesson. Photo: Barry Robinson