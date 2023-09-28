More than £1,000 has been raised for village events and activties in Mareham le Fen.

Welly wanging at Mareham le Fen's Neighbourhood Festival.

Mareham le Fen Community Centre hosted the village’s Neighbourhood Festival on Sunday (September 24) with families coming from the village and beyond to support the centre.

Running all afternoon, the event promised something for all the family, with traditional fete games including Beat the Goalie, hook a duck, tin can alley, splat the rat, Water to Wine stall, tombola, and ski ball.

Inside the hall were numerous craft stalls by local makers and businesses, as well as a story time corner and plenty of refreshments.

Outside, there was also a classic car show with over a dozen cars entered, as well as a tug of war competition, barbecue, and welly wanging.