Register
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

GALLERY: Everybody needs good neighbours

More than £1,000 has been raised for village events and activties in Mareham le Fen.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
Welly wanging at Mareham le Fen's Neighbourhood Festival.Welly wanging at Mareham le Fen's Neighbourhood Festival.
Welly wanging at Mareham le Fen's Neighbourhood Festival.

Mareham le Fen Community Centre hosted the village’s Neighbourhood Festival on Sunday (September 24) with families coming from the village and beyond to support the centre.

Running all afternoon, the event promised something for all the family, with traditional fete games including Beat the Goalie, hook a duck, tin can alley, splat the rat, Water to Wine stall, tombola, and ski ball.

Inside the hall were numerous craft stalls by local makers and businesses, as well as a story time corner and plenty of refreshments.

Outside, there was also a classic car show with over a dozen cars entered, as well as a tug of war competition, barbecue, and welly wanging.

Overall, the committee made £1,013.80 on the day.