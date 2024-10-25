GALLERY: Fear Island in Ingoldmells continues for second spine-chilling week

Are you brave enough - Fear Island is enterting its second week at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

The coffin slammed shut plunging us into the darkness – and we were on our own with no escape.

Screams echoed through Fear Island’s latest attraction The 9 Circles as the stench of the smoke machines filled the confined space.

And then I was free to flee with no idea whether my colleagues had made it out or succumbed to the lure of the zombies that ‘We can be tohether forever if you want to come and join me in this cage’.

It is no wonder Fear Island in Ingoldmells has ranked the fourth in the UK for Halloween attractions in research done by Outdoor Toys.

The success follows the award-winning success at Scare Con 2024, where the now infamous Ravenous took home the coveted Best Scare Experience Award. It is also back this year – and more terrifying than ever!

There is plenty of Halloween fun for all the family and those returning can still enjoy enhanced scare attractions.

For instance they’ve upped the ante with an even more terrifying Outpost and added The 9 Circles, new for 2024, which promises a disturbing descent into the depths of the underworld!

Highlights this week include:

Halloween Party Night! on Saturday, October 26. With Bruno Mars Tribute Jeff Dingle! Doors open 5pm.

LWP Wrestling - Silence of the Slams, Tuesday, October 29. Doors open 12noon.

The Villains of Pantomimeland take-over in Captain Jack's! Wednesday, October 30. Doors 12noon.

Captain Jack's Party Nights - Featuring Singo Bingo & Donna Ramsdale!

It's party night at Captain Jack's! JFun and games all night long! Doors 5pm.