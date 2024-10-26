GALLERY: Fear Island scarefest in Ingoldmells enters second spine-chilling week

Those brave enough to enter The 9 Circles were warned there would be no friends and loved ones to hide behind and protect us from the ‘dead’ – our only chance of seeing the light again to resist the lure of the hideous zombies in the depths of the underworld.

Don’t worry though, this year’s Halloween attractions at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells features something for all the family with new scare zones, macabre mazes and live horror-themed entertainment.

Following the theme park’s award-winning success at Scare Con 2024, where the now infamous Ravenous took home the coveted Best Scare Experience Award, the creators have brought it back – and more terrifying than ever!

Highlights of Fear Island 2024 are:

 Award-Winning Ravenous: Returning after its triumph at Scare Con, this maze offers new twists, turns and horrifying surprises.

 Enhanced Scare Attractions: They’ve upped the ante with an even more terrifying Outpost and added The 9 Circles, new for 2024, which promises a disturbing descent into the depths of the underworld!

 Family-Friendly Halloween Fun: Younger and more nervous guests can enjoy lighter, spooky-themed fun in Phantoms of Psycho Mansion and The Secret of the Mummy’s Tomb.

Heidi Watson, Marketing & Senior Events Coordinator, said: “We’ve had a bit of a revamp of Outpost and Ravenous from last year and the new attraction is The 9 Circles which is absolutely horrifying as you go on there on your own.

"The Phantoms of Physcho Mansion becomes a family-friendly attraction. There really is something for everyone.”

We caught up with Deputy Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes on VIP night at Physcho Mansion. “It’s terrifying but great fun,” he admitted.