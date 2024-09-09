Skegness was cloudy early on Saturday when Pride Street was being constructed along Grand Parade, full of rainbow coloured stalls already brightening the day.

The event, which celebrated love and diversity, featured powerhouse drag artists as well as local performers and dance schools.

It was hosted in five zones across Skegness – including Tower Esplanade, Compass Gardens, Tower Gardens, and the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

A Family and Wellbeing Zone, hosted by The Wellbeing Hub, was located in Tower Gardens.

The Blue Light Zone, hosted with RNLI Skegness in Tower Esplanade, celebrated the emergency services.

The Reflection and Heritage Zone in Compass Gardens included a memory and wish arch where people could remember lost loved ones.

Hildreds Zone, located outside the Lumley Road shopping centre, included more family fun.

However, those who stayed for the headline act from the West End, Queenz, couldn’t have failed to be blown away by the drag fabulousness of the performance.

The stars who have performed in Las Vegas said when they heard Skeg Vegas was holding its first Pride event they just had to be there.

And they had a message for the LGBTQIA+ community and everyone there: “We are just five gay girls and if we can do this anyone can!”

Their performance at the main stage with the Clock Tower as their backdrop on Pride Street in Grand Parade, was sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks.

It was watched by hundreds of people, with children in rainbow outfits getting to stay up late for it.

They danced in the street and watched from the neighbouring Hive Complex where the after party was held.

Organisers said people had travelled to the event from Birmingham, Glasgow, Brighton and London.

“This event started with zero pounds an idea and some belief,” said one of the organisers, Brad Johnson. “And through the work of our community, our council, our sponsors and amazing volunteers this has happened.

"I never thought I’d see the day. I sit at the keyboard and do the site plans but you have brought my word doc to life through these amazing people. Thank you!”

Pride producer Matt Dickinson, who was born in Skegness, said: “The support was phenomenal. Skegness has a rich history of cabaret and theatre and we know how to put a show on.”

Damian Harris, who grew up in Skegness, returned to the resort especially to enjoy the event with his family.

“As a gay youth growing up in Skegness it was not easy for me,” he said. "When I knew Skegness was holding its first Pride event I had to come. This is amazing!”

