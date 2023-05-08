If ever a town deserved a celebration it was Wainfleet – and on Sunday residents came together to honour their new king and the start of a new era.

The King Charles 111 celebration in Wainfleet Market Place was a joint event organised by the parish councils of Wainfleet All Saints, Wainfleet St Mary and Thorpe St Peter town councils.

It was one of 67,000 big lunches co-ordinated across the country – and brought communities who in the past few years had suffered flood and pandemic together for an afternoon of fun and joy.

Residents were invited to take a picnic, sit back and relax and enjoy live music from two bands.

The town council had also sponsored paints for the painting of rocks to be hidden around town.

Coun Wendy Bowett, looking splendid in red, white and blue, said: “It was a huge success and really great to see so many people having a fab time.”

1 . Wainfleet Big Lunch Enjoying the big lunch are (from left) Shaun Eagles, Hilary Eagles and Felicity Eagles. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Wainfleet Big Lunch Coun Wendy Bowkett looking splendid in red, white and blue with Stuart Bogg (left) and Terry Burbidge Photo: David Dawson

3 . Wainfleet Big Linch It was a time for families to celebrate - (from left) Laura Clegg, Cade Smith 4, Haydn Clegg, Sarah Spradbury and Blossom Liggins 5 Photo: David Dawson

4 . Wainfleet Big Lunch The town centre was packed with people enjoying the Big Lunch. Photo: David Dawson

Next Page Page 1 of 2