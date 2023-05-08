Register
Flying the flag (from left) Gordon Coley, Sue Coley, Matthew Coley and Stanley Coley 2Flying the flag (from left) Gordon Coley, Sue Coley, Matthew Coley and Stanley Coley 2
Flying the flag (from left) Gordon Coley, Sue Coley, Matthew Coley and Stanley Coley 2

GALLERY: Fun and joy at coronation big lunch in Wainfleet

If ever a town deserved a celebration it was Wainfleet – and on Sunday residents came together to honour their new king and the start of a new era.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 8th May 2023, 10:07 BST

The King Charles 111 celebration in Wainfleet Market Place was a joint event organised by the parish councils of Wainfleet All Saints, Wainfleet St Mary and Thorpe St Peter town councils.

It was one of 67,000 big lunches co-ordinated across the country – and brought communities who in the past few years had suffered flood and pandemic together for an afternoon of fun and joy.

Residents were invited to take a picnic, sit back and relax and enjoy live music from two bands.

The town council had also sponsored paints for the painting of rocks to be hidden around town.

Coun Wendy Bowett, looking splendid in red, white and blue, said: “It was a huge success and really great to see so many people having a fab time.”

Enjoying the big lunch are (from left) Shaun Eagles, Hilary Eagles and Felicity Eagles.

1. Wainfleet Big Lunch

Enjoying the big lunch are (from left) Shaun Eagles, Hilary Eagles and Felicity Eagles. Photo: David Dawson

Coun Wendy Bowkett looking splendid in red, white and blue with Stuart Bogg (left) and Terry Burbidge

2. Wainfleet Big Lunch

Coun Wendy Bowkett looking splendid in red, white and blue with Stuart Bogg (left) and Terry Burbidge Photo: David Dawson

It was a time for families to celebrate - (from left) Laura Clegg, Cade Smith 4, Haydn Clegg, Sarah Spradbury and Blossom Liggins 5

3. Wainfleet Big Linch

It was a time for families to celebrate - (from left) Laura Clegg, Cade Smith 4, Haydn Clegg, Sarah Spradbury and Blossom Liggins 5 Photo: David Dawson

The town centre was packed with people enjoying the Big Lunch.

4. Wainfleet Big Lunch

The town centre was packed with people enjoying the Big Lunch. Photo: David Dawson

