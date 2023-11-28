Alford was buzzing when the town held its Christmas market and lights switch-on.

The market place, Corn Exchange and Manor House were filled with excellent craft stalls, supported by the shops that stayed open and the cafes and pubs that welcomed visitors with festive food and hot drinks.

Alford’s Christmas Spectacular Extravaganza was the latest event by Alford Town Promotions, leading up to a parade of Santas and the switching on of the festive lights.

Organisers Alford Town promotions were delighted with the response.

"We have so many people and businesses to thank for making Alford’s Christmas Spectacular Extravaganza such a success,” they said.

“This includes the fabulous local businesses who supported us by being open or donating prizes and the stall holders for providing a cheery smile and beautiful products.

“We also want to thank the wonderful visitors who came to see our beautiful town.

“We hope your Christmas is as magical as ever.”

1 . Alford Christmas Market. Crowds gathered in the market square for the switching on of the Christmas lights. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . Alford Christmas Market Santa and the Princess in Alford Town Centre. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . Alford Christmas Market The Alford Town Promotions stand at the market. Photo: Mick Fox

4 . Alford Christmas Market Poacher Dogs entertaining the crowd at the Alford Christmas Market. Photo: Mick Fox