GALLERY: Grand reopening of former Imperial Ballroom at historic hotel in Skegness

Within minutes of being allowed upstairs for the first time, customers poured in to explore the changes – and, presented with a complimentary drink, they were not disappointed.

As a hotel, originally constructed in 1922, no-one could miss the iconic building with its Tudor style exterior dominating the corner of North Parade and Castleton Boulevard.

For many years, the hotel was run as a popular entertainments and food venue by Russ Sparks, who sold up in 2021.

It still retains much of its historic exterior, but new owners John Ling and Son Ltd quickly embarked on restoring the interia – aiming to stike a balance between preserving its heritage and introducing contemporary enhancements.

We first saw the opening of the downstairs sports bar in 2022, which has also seen the addition of a traditional darts area.

But on Saturday customers were given a first glimpse of the changes upstairs.

Director Sarah Harris said: “It’s been such a pleasure doing up this old building up.

"We’ve invested a lot of money as it was derelict and needed a lot of tender love and attention.

"We opened the first floor in 2022 and we have now refurbished the ballroom and added an outside terrace – hence the former ballroom’s new name.

"We are really excited to finally be able to show people what we have done.”

Key features of the second phase of the renovations at the former hotel include:

Historic Restoration: The ballroom's original architectural features, including intricate stained glass windows have been meticulously restored to their former glory.Versatility: The revamped layout allows for flexibility, catering to a range of event configurations and establishing the Imperial Ballroom as a versatile venue.

Modern twist: The space has been transformed from something of a tired dilapidated shell, to a modern venue full of beautiful features. It’s now an open light and modern space set up perfectly to accommodate live music and cocktail making and bespoke parties.

The Grand Opening event started with live entertainment and complimentary welcoming drink and food for guests wishing explore the transformed ballroom.

Madeline Hays and Isabel Carter, of Skegness, were two of the first customers.

"It’s exciting to see it open and the transformation from old to new,” said Isabel. “It looks really nice.”

Madeline added: “It looks amazing – it’s something the town has needed. There is nothing like it here.”

Hundreds of people took to social media to give their verdict on the latest renovations when Lincolnshire World went live from the unveiling of the Terrace Bar on Saturday night.

Justyna Pacek commented: “Finally something nice in Skegness. Honestly, what this town needs. Beautifully done.”

Karl Revill: “Done many a gig there in the past and stayed there between houses for over a month in Russ Sparks’ day.

"A beautiful building, beautifully restored.”

Heather Nicholls commented: “Looks incredible. What an asset for Skegness!”

Paul Venables said: “Looks brilliant. I love coming to this place.”

And Glyn Handley said: “What an unbelievable transformation! it looks amazing.”

Claire Myszczyszyn, marketing spokesperson for John Ling and Son Ltd, added: "This celebration not only pays homage to the venue's rich history but also marks a significant step towards its promising future.”

