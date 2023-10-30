Register
GALLERY: Halloween comes to Louth!

​Louth was given a monstrous make-over this weekend as Halloween came to town and brought a host of spooky activities with it.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:59 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 17:01 GMT
Carol Hall with her grandson Raith Hall, 3, of Saltfleetby at the Brew with the Crew at Louth Fire Station.Carol Hall with her grandson Raith Hall, 3, of Saltfleetby at the Brew with the Crew at Louth Fire Station.
Carol Hall with her grandson Raith Hall, 3, of Saltfleetby at the Brew with the Crew at Louth Fire Station.

Louth Fire Station held one of their Brew with the Crew on Sunday (October 29) but this time with a Halloween theme, where youngsters and families were invited to come to the station to paint a pumpkin, and to enjoy a tour of the station’s fire engine.

There was also coffee and cake as well as a Sweet Raffle, with all funds raised going to The Firefighters Charity.

Then over in Spout Yard Park, there were plenty more Halloween themed activities going on, organised by the park’s volunteers.

Pippa Jorgensen, 8, and Lottie Jorgensen, 10, at the Brew with the Crew.Pippa Jorgensen, 8, and Lottie Jorgensen, 10, at the Brew with the Crew.
Pippa Jorgensen, 8, and Lottie Jorgensen, 10, at the Brew with the Crew.

There was a Pumpkin Parade for children, with prizes offered for the best decorated, as well as plenty of crafts, and live music from a spooky choir to cap off a chilling evening.

A spokesman for Spout Yard Park thanked everyone who came and said that it was “fantastic to see so many creepy costumes and petrifying pumpkins”.