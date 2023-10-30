GALLERY: Halloween comes to Louth!
Louth Fire Station held one of their Brew with the Crew on Sunday (October 29) but this time with a Halloween theme, where youngsters and families were invited to come to the station to paint a pumpkin, and to enjoy a tour of the station’s fire engine.
There was also coffee and cake as well as a Sweet Raffle, with all funds raised going to The Firefighters Charity.
Then over in Spout Yard Park, there were plenty more Halloween themed activities going on, organised by the park’s volunteers.
There was a Pumpkin Parade for children, with prizes offered for the best decorated, as well as plenty of crafts, and live music from a spooky choir to cap off a chilling evening.
A spokesman for Spout Yard Park thanked everyone who came and said that it was “fantastic to see so many creepy costumes and petrifying pumpkins”.