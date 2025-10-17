For 10 months, this stalwart team had been knitting and tying for the new project which is set to achieve a Guinness World Record for the largest display – and at the final countdown they were joined by Magna Vitae Staff on High Altitude and Lincs Fire & Rescue assisting other branch members on the ground.

For 10 months, this stalwart team had been knitting and tying poppies on nets – and at the final countdown they were joined by Magna Vitae Staff on High Altitude and Lincs Fire & Rescue assisting other branch members on the ground.

Amongst the onlookers was local photographer John Byford, who commented: “Altitude 44, Skegness - where community spirit soars!

“A beautiful moment of togetherness and remembrance.”

Earlier, a war horse covered in hundreds of purple poppies in honour of all the animals also lost in conflict was also unveiled

The war horse has been created by the students of Skegness Academy – and was just part of what was truly a remarkable day.

Special guests and volunteers watched the finishing touches being made from the Memorial Gardens, where a ceremony of celebration and Remembrance was held in the afternoon.

The new poppy display features more than double last year’s total of 37,082 surrounding the iconic Clock Tower – and is set to establish a new Guinness World Record for the largest poppy display.

Once again the project has attracted global interest, with poppies being sent from as far afield as Monaco, including a delivery from the Chaplain to His Majesty the King.

Highlights of the unveiling ceremony included the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Concert Band, a regimental bugler and parade of standards, cadets, and pupils; and a powerful Living Timeline spanning 80 years of collective service – Fred Conway 100, Lincolnshire’s last serviving WW2 Burma Star Veteran, Trevor Mitchell Chelsea Pensioner and branch member, Graham ‘Bernie’ Bolt, 2 Para Regt, Falklands Veteran and branch member. Darren Kitching - Marine, Kosovo, NI and Middle East Veteran who now oversees all 5 sites of the Imperial War Museums. Trooper Scott Adlington, 18, who only passed out if Harrogate Army Apprentice College in August .

Special guests at the ceremony were Mark Atkinson, Director General, RBl; John Thornhill MBE, RBL Trustee and former National Parade Marshal; The Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire; and 99-year-old Eve Lister, whose handmade poppy was shown to King Charles earlier this year.

However, the stars of the event were the community. Tribute was paid to super star knitters and crocheters, Gill Thomas, 8,250; Bev Evans, 5000; Angela Mastin 4,000 and Marion Alsop 2,000.

“Bernie and Lisa Hall between them fixed 95% of the poppies to the net between - an incredible dedication of which without we wouldn’t have finished the nets in time,” added Tracy Turner, Poppy Appeal organiser.

“Without the generosity of The Hildred’s and Hooper Haulage we wouldn’t have been able to have a place in which to invite the community or a place to store the nets. We are indebted to both.

“Yesterday was all about a thanks to the community and to show what can happen when a community work together.

"The community came together from all demographics, all ages, all backgrounds in the name to Remembrance - and even through we still have two nets to install later this week having ran out of time, I think it’s safe to safe the results are incredible this year.

"From the Clock Tower adorned once again to the magnificent War Horse done by Skegness Academy, which is now on show in the Hildred’s - a fitting tribute of Remembrance by Community of Skegness.”

If you are looking to take part in this year’s county poppy appeal, here are a few events:

The annual Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal will be launched at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in East Kirkby on Saturday, October 25.

The service is led by the Royal British Legion in the hangar under the nose of Avro Lancaster NX611 'Just Jane'.

Those attending are asked to be in their seats by 10.50am for the service which starts at 11am.

Lancaster taxy runs are taking place at 2pm and 4pm. It is hoped there will be a poppy drop from the Lancaster with 50,000 poppies at 2pm.

Other public Remembrance events are planned across Lincolnshire. These include:

Lincoln

The International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) grounds include a Memorial Spire with 617 ceramic poppies in honor of the Dambusters' 617 Squadron.

Sleaford

The Royal British Legion Sleaford Branch is organising a community poppy display, be displayed around the war memorial at the hall.

Sleaford Poppy Prom concert is scheduled for October 25 at St George's Academy at 7pm.

Boston

Boston holds several annual events to commemorate Remembrance Day, including services at the War Memorial and St. Botolph's Church on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

1 . SKEGNESS POPPY DISPLAY Salute to the few - a breathtaking new poppy display has been unveiled in Skegness. Photo: David Dawson

2 . SKEGNESS POPPY DISPLAY The inatallation of new display on the Altitude 44 high wire was a communuity effort. Photo: David Dawson

3 . SKEGNESS POPPY DISPLAY Nets are attached to the high wire. Photo: David Dawson

4 . SKEGNESS POPPY DISPLAY Installation took place ahead of a ceremony of celebration and remembrance. Photo: David Dawson