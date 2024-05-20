The Village Church Farm museum was transformed into a Victorian to 1940’s farm house for the annual two-day event.
Sights and sounds from the Home Front to the Front Lines were featured along with living history displays from some of the UK’s best reenactment groups.
There were also period military vehicles, live 1940’s entertainment, trade stands and hot and cold food in the ‘NAAFI’.
The Village Church Farm museum in Church Road South, which features local and agricultural history, is open daily from 10am.
