The Village Church Farm museum was transformed into a Victorian to 1940’s farm house for the annual two-day event.

Sights and sounds from the Home Front to the Front Lines were featured along with living history displays from some of the UK’s best reenactment groups.

There were also period military vehicles, live 1940’s entertainment, trade stands and hot and cold food in the ‘NAAFI’.

The Village Church Farm museum in Church Road South, which features local and agricultural history, is open daily from 10am.

1 . 1940's event at the Village Church Farm in Skegness Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley and Mayores Coun Sarah Staples step back in time at the 1940's event. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . 1940's event at the Village Church Farm Musem in Skegness Rachel Bea singing 1940’s songs. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . 1940's event at the Village Church Farm in Skegness Karen Wilson (left) and Angela White sewing and knitting. Photo: Mick Fox

4 . Karen Wilson and Angela White sewing and knitting The German Feldjager (from left) Gunter Heinz, Otto Kaufmann and Werner Feldt. Photo: Mick Fox