GALLERY: History comes alive at 1940's event in Slegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 20th May 2024, 08:03 BST
History came alive at a wartime event in Skegness over the weekend.

The Village Church Farm museum was transformed into a Victorian to 1940’s farm house for the annual two-day event.

Sights and sounds from the Home Front to the Front Lines were featured along with living history displays from some of the UK’s best reenactment groups.

There were also period military vehicles, live 1940’s entertainment, trade stands and hot and cold food in the ‘NAAFI’.

  • The Village Church Farm museum in Church Road South, which features local and agricultural history, is open daily from 10am.
Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley and Mayores Coun Sarah Staples step back in time at the 1940's event.

1. 1940's event at the Village Church Farm in Skegness

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley and Mayores Coun Sarah Staples step back in time at the 1940's event. Photo: Barry Robinson

Rachel Bea singing 1940’s songs.

2. 1940's event at the Village Church Farm Musem in Skegness

Rachel Bea singing 1940’s songs. Photo: Mick Fox

Karen Wilson (left) and Angela White sewing and knitting.

3. 1940's event at the Village Church Farm in Skegness

Karen Wilson (left) and Angela White sewing and knitting. Photo: Mick Fox

The German Feldjager (from left) Gunter Heinz, Otto Kaufmann and Werner Feldt.

4. Karen Wilson and Angela White sewing and knitting

The German Feldjager (from left) Gunter Heinz, Otto Kaufmann and Werner Feldt. Photo: Mick Fox

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Victorian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.