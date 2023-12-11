GALLERY: Horncastle celebrates festive season with tree festival, Christmas market - and wonderful windows!

​Christmas came to Horncastle with a bang this weekend with ‘fabuloso’ and festive events for everyone.

​As a prelude to Horncastle’s Christmas Market on Sunday (December 10), Festive Fabuloso returned to town on Friday (December 8), and to launch St Mary’s Church Christmas Tree Festival, Banovallum Singers performed a Christmas concert.

St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival saw more than 50 Christmas trees, donated by local businesses and organisations, and all decorated to the theme of a Christmas Carol or song.

Then the Christmas Market was held on Sunday, with stalls ranging from chocolate brownies to brass ornaments, from toys to jumpers and hats will be hosted by local businesses, with a steam powered fairground organ, performances from Horncastle Community Choir and Banovallum Brass, and much more.

Michelle Tuplin of Rosedale House, Horncastle at the Christmas Market.