GALLERY: Horncastle celebrates festive season with tree festival, Christmas market - and wonderful windows!
As a prelude to Horncastle’s Christmas Market on Sunday (December 10), Festive Fabuloso returned to town on Friday (December 8), and to launch St Mary’s Church Christmas Tree Festival, Banovallum Singers performed a Christmas concert.
St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival saw more than 50 Christmas trees, donated by local businesses and organisations, and all decorated to the theme of a Christmas Carol or song.
Then the Christmas Market was held on Sunday, with stalls ranging from chocolate brownies to brass ornaments, from toys to jumpers and hats will be hosted by local businesses, with a steam powered fairground organ, performances from Horncastle Community Choir and Banovallum Brass, and much more.
Despite the wet and windy weather, the town came out in force to enjoy the festivities, and those wandering through the townwere also treated to some magnificent window displays as Window Wanderland returned, with businesses and residents alike adorning their windows with some beautiful displays.