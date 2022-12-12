GALLERY: Horncastle Christmas Market went "exceedingly well" say organisers

Organisers of this year’s Horncastle Christmas Market have said the event went “exceedingly well” considering the freezing weather.

As the temperatures plummeted to -1°c on Sunday morning, the crowds still came out in their droves to support Horncastle’s Christmas Market, while well-wishers also packed out St Mary’s Church to see the Christmas Tree Festival.

As well as dozens of stalls by local businesses and craft makers, the ever-popular Teenage Market was also held during the day, with Santa in his grotto at the Admiral Rodney pub.

Despite a slow start, most likely due to the freezing temperatures, before long the town was packed with people, and there were plenty of street entertainers and performances, including from local choirs and stilt walkers.

Mayor and chairman of the Horncastle Town Council, Brian Burbidge, said the event had gone exceedingly well and the committee had had some excellent feedback from the public:

"It was absolutely packed – we were worried if we should be putting it on given the current climate but looking at all the people there, I’d say we made the right decision and we did something right.

"The church was packed as well, when I went over there there were people queueing to get it and it was wonderful to see the tree festival being so well supported.

"We’d like to thank everyone who was involved, including the volunteers who made everything easier, and to East Lindsey District Council for providing the car parking and market stalls free of charge.

"We’ve also had people wanting to book for next year’s event as well which is brilliant.”

It was indeed a busy weekend for the church, as more than 2,000 visitors came to see then Christmas Tree Festival over Saturday and Sunday.

The Tree Festival boasted dozens of trees from the town’s various businesses and community groups, including the Horncastle News, Women’s Institute, U3A, Bible Society and many more.

A spokesman for the church it was lovely to see the town and church so busy, despite the cold weather:

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to support the Tree Festival and everyone who put a tree in as well.”

