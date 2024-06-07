GALLERY: Horncastle hosts parade to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day Landings

To mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, Horncastle & District Royal British Legion, with the support of the Horncastle Town Council, began two days of events yesterday (Thursday) with a short memorial service at the Horncastle War Memorial Centre at 11am.

​Several local businesses in the town centre also decorated their windows with special displays to mark the 80th anniversary.

Then yesterday evening, a parade took place at St Mary’s Church, with 80 representatives of local youth organisations each carrying a lighted lantern to mark the 80 years.

Led by a Highland Piper and standard bearers, the parade marched around the churchyard and then entered the church, where a special service was held inside by Reverand Charles Patrick.

The service was also attended by World War II veteran Monty Major.

Following the service, the parade marched down to the Horncastle Community Centre, where a barbecue was hosted by Horncastle Lions, and then along with the rest of the country, the beacon was lit at 9.15pm.

Mayor Matt Wilkinson said: “It was a really good event and really well attended, and very respectfully done. I’d like to extend my thanks to the RBL for their efforts.

“It was also great to see Monty the veteran there, and I thanked him for his service on behalf of the town.”

This evening (Friday), a D Day Remembered concert by Banovallum Brass and vocalist Claudia Bush will be held at Stanhope Hall at 7.30pm.

