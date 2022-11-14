After two years of a Covid-19 restricted Remembrance Sunday, this year saw the return of the town’s extended Remembrance celebrations, as Horncastle’s dignitaries – this year with Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins in attendance – and numerous community groups and members of the Armed Forces met at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School first.

The parade then set off down West Street to St Mary’s Church where a Remembrance service was held at 10am.

Then at 10.40am, the parade, led by Banovallum Brass, paraded through town towards Horncastle’s War Memorial Centre, with crowds in their hundreds lining the streets and gathering around the war memorial.

A service was led this year by Rev. Lynne Hawkins, and the town fell into respectful silence at The Last Post and the subsequent two minutes silence was impeccably held.

After the wreaths were laid by dignitaries and many town community groups, the parade marched and dispersed.

Shortly afterwards horses and traps by Didi Riders and Drivers also came to pay their respects, with the horses and carriages also decked out in poppies.

A short service of remembrance was also held at the town’s Korean War Memorial.

Horncastle Theatre Company’s Young Stagers paid their respects at their Saturday rehearsal, as the members re-enacting a number of war poems for their families at the end of their session.

The parade makes its way through town.

The parade arrives at St Mary's church.

Banovallum Brass led the Remembrance Parade.

Horncastle Remembrance Parade 2022.