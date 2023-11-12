Register
BREAKING

GALLERY: Horncastle stands still for Remembrance Parade

​As the early morning fog cleared in Horncastle, the town came together to remember those who gave their lives in conflict.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 12th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT

​The town’s annual Remembrance Parade saw community groups, veterans, dignitaries, and representatives of our Armed Forces and emergency services march through town from Queen Elizabeth’s Garmmar School to St Mary’s Church for a church service.

Led by Banovallum Brass, the parade then marched down to Horncastle War Memorial Centre where Rev Charles Patrick led the Last Post and wreath laying, before the parade marched off, with crowds lining the streets to watch and applaude.

Horncastle Remembrance Parade.

1. mhnp-15-11-23-remembrance parade (11).jpeg

Horncastle Remembrance Parade. Photo: Rachel

Rev Charles Patrick and Rev Lynne Hawkins lead the procession from the church.

2. mhnp-15-11-23-remembrance parade (2).jpg

Rev Charles Patrick and Rev Lynne Hawkins lead the procession from the church. Photo: Rachel

Bomber the Shire Horse with owners Jon Davison and Eve Miller.

3. mhnp-15-11-23-remembrance bomber.jpg

Bomber the Shire Horse with owners Jon Davison and Eve Miller. Photo: Rachel

Banovallum Brass leads the parade down the high street.

4. mhnp-15-11-23-remembrance parade (8).jpeg

Banovallum Brass leads the parade down the high street. Photo: Eve Miller

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:St Mary's ChurchArmed Forces