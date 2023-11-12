GALLERY: Horncastle stands still for Remembrance Parade

​The town’s annual Remembrance Parade saw community groups, veterans, dignitaries, and representatives of our Armed Forces and emergency services march through town from Queen Elizabeth’s Garmmar School to St Mary’s Church for a church service.

Led by Banovallum Brass, the parade then marched down to Horncastle War Memorial Centre where Rev Charles Patrick led the Last Post and wreath laying, before the parade marched off, with crowds lining the streets to watch and applaude.