GALLERY: Horncastle's right Royal weekend sees Coronation fun for all ages

The main Coronation event here in Horncastle saw a Mini Family Festival on Horncastle Playing Fields on Saturday, with Horncastle Town Football Club screening the Coronation from 10am onwards, and at 1pm, the Town Crier Tristan Forrester opened the celebrations.
A cricket match between Horncastle CC vs Grimoldby & District and a later football match between Horncastle Town and Lincoln Moorlands saw players battling the rain, but spirits were not dampened as the Family Festival saw families trying their hand at tennis sessions, cardio tennis, walking tennis, Circus Skills, an aerial acrobat display, and Indoor Bowls sessions.
An Arts Festival was also held at St Mary’s Church 10am to 4pm, and Horncastle was made to look blooming lovely as well thanks to the efforts of Horncastle in Bloom’s volunteers who planted Hamerton Garden’s Coronation Celebration Beds.
These Coronation-themed planters were created by Horncastle Primary School, St Lawrence School, QEGS, the Wong Day Centre, and the 3rd Horncastle Brownies, and you can now vote for your favourite planters via the Horncastle in Bloom Facebook page.
Meanwhile, little ones at Kirkby on Bain Nursery took part in a Royal one-mile Toddle all dressed up in Royal regalia and hand-made flags and crowns, and enjoyed a Coronation Picnic afterwards with home-made scones and jam tarts.
Over in Woodhall Spa, the Coronation Hall was the venue for a Grand Coronation Night Ball, hosted by Phil and Delia Groves.
The sell-out event was attended by 75 dancers who also enjoyed an American Buffet at the interval.
