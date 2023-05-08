Register
GALLERY: Horncastle's right Royal weekend sees Coronation fun for all ages

​Horncastle has marked the monumentous Royal event as King Charles III was crowned on Saturday

By Rachel Armitage
Published 8th May 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:01 BST
Nancy Byrne theatre arts performers. Photos: Holly Parkinson Photography
Nancy Byrne theatre arts performers. Photos: Holly Parkinson Photography

​The main Coronation event here in Horncastle saw a Mini Family Festival on Horncastle Playing Fields on Saturday, with Horncastle Town Football Club screening the Coronation from 10am onwards, and at 1pm, the Town Crier Tristan Forrester opened the celebrations.

A cricket match between Horncastle CC vs Grimoldby & District and a later football match between Horncastle Town and Lincoln Moorlands saw players battling the rain, but spirits were not dampened as the Family Festival saw families trying their hand at tennis sessions, cardio tennis, walking tennis, Circus Skills, an aerial acrobat display, and Indoor Bowls sessions.

An Arts Festival was also held at St Mary’s Church 10am to 4pm, and Horncastle was made to look blooming lovely as well thanks to the efforts of Horncastle in Bloom’s volunteers who planted Hamerton Garden’s Coronation Celebration Beds.

Horncastle Cricket Club played against Grimoldby on Coronation day.
Horncastle Cricket Club played against Grimoldby on Coronation day.

These Coronation-themed planters were created by Horncastle Primary School, St Lawrence School, QEGS, the Wong Day Centre, and the 3rd Horncastle Brownies, and you can now vote for your favourite planters via the Horncastle in Bloom Facebook page.

Meanwhile, little ones at Kirkby on Bain Nursery took part in a Royal one-mile Toddle all dressed up in Royal regalia and hand-made flags and crowns, and enjoyed a Coronation Picnic afterwards with home-made scones and jam tarts.

Over in Woodhall Spa, the Coronation Hall was the venue for a Grand Coronation Night Ball, hosted by Phil and Delia Groves.

The sell-out event was attended by 75 dancers who also enjoyed an American Buffet at the interval.

Having a go at circus skills, William Oliver, 1, and Sophie Oliver, 6, with dad Rob Oliver.
Having a go at circus skills, William Oliver, 1, and Sophie Oliver, 6, with dad Rob Oliver.
Chloe Gibson, 1 with dad Lawrence Gibson.
Chloe Gibson, 1 with dad Lawrence Gibson.
Ehlana Forrester, 7, has a go at aerial skills.
Ehlana Forrester, 7, has a go at aerial skills.
Children at Kirkby on Bain Nursery took part in a Royal one-mile Toddle all dressed up in Royal regalia and hand-made flags and crowns.
Children at Kirkby on Bain Nursery took part in a Royal one-mile Toddle all dressed up in Royal regalia and hand-made flags and crowns.
Woodhall Spa's Coronation Hall was the venue for a Grand Coronation Night Ball, hosted by Phil and Delia Groves.
Woodhall Spa's Coronation Hall was the venue for a Grand Coronation Night Ball, hosted by Phil and Delia Groves.
Horncastle town crier Tristan Forrester opens the Horncastle Coronation celebrations.
Horncastle town crier Tristan Forrester opens the Horncastle Coronation celebrations.
Mckenzie Davis, 3, has a go at aerial skills.
Mckenzie Davis, 3, has a go at aerial skills.
Neil Hutson and Laura Stenhouse of Earthbound Misfits perform at the Coronation event.
Neil Hutson and Laura Stenhouse of Earthbound Misfits perform at the Coronation event.
Horncastle Ukulele group playing at the Coronation event.
Horncastle Ukulele group playing at the Coronation event.
Horncastle in Bloom's volunteers planted Hamerton Garden's Coronation Celebration Beds with the Wong Day Centre.
Horncastle in Bloom’s volunteers planted Hamerton Garden’s Coronation Celebration Beds with the Wong Day Centre.
Children at Kirkby on Bain Nursery took part in a Royal one-mile Toddle all dressed up in Royal regalia and hand-made flags and crowns.
Children at Kirkby on Bain Nursery took part in a Royal one-mile Toddle all dressed up in Royal regalia and hand-made flags and crowns.
Niamh Dellar, 3, enjoys the ball pit at Horncastle's Coronation event.
Niamh Dellar, 3, enjoys the ball pit at Horncastle's Coronation event.
