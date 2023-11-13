GALLERY: Horses join Louth's Remembrance Parade

​Hundreds of people lined the streets of Louth to remember those who gave their lives in war.

Louth's Remembrance Parade marches down Eastgate. Photos: John Aron Photography

The town’s Remembrance Parade on Sunday (November 12), which was luckily blessed with chilly but dry weather, saw those taking part in the parade congregate at Northgate car park and paraded down to the war memorial on Eastgate.

Following the laying of the wreaths by the various community groups represented in the parade, including Royal Air Force Cadets, Army Cadets, Louth’s Scouting and Guiding groups, schools, emergency services and more, and the Last Post, the parade then made its way to St James’ Church.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​This year, it wasn’t just human representatives who joined in the parade through Louth, but several handsome horses were part of the day of remembrance as well.

Horses accompany the parade.

Following the church service, the parade marched back down Mercer Row to Northgate again, where refreshments for the groups and dignitaries enjoyed refreshments.

Mayor Julia Simmons, chairman of Louth Town Council, said: “There was a wonderful turn out from the public to show their support for the Remembrance Day parade and I was very proud to represent Louth Town Council in the parade.”