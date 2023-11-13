GALLERY: Horses join Louth's Remembrance Parade
The town’s Remembrance Parade on Sunday (November 12), which was luckily blessed with chilly but dry weather, saw those taking part in the parade congregate at Northgate car park and paraded down to the war memorial on Eastgate.
Following the laying of the wreaths by the various community groups represented in the parade, including Royal Air Force Cadets, Army Cadets, Louth’s Scouting and Guiding groups, schools, emergency services and more, and the Last Post, the parade then made its way to St James’ Church.
This year, it wasn’t just human representatives who joined in the parade through Louth, but several handsome horses were part of the day of remembrance as well.
Following the church service, the parade marched back down Mercer Row to Northgate again, where refreshments for the groups and dignitaries enjoyed refreshments.
Mayor Julia Simmons, chairman of Louth Town Council, said: “There was a wonderful turn out from the public to show their support for the Remembrance Day parade and I was very proud to represent Louth Town Council in the parade.”
A small ceremony also took place on Saturday (November 11) at 11am at the war memorial.