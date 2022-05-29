GALLERY: How towns near Skegness are preparing for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Street party organisers and councils are putting up bunting and sending invitations to neighbours for when the nation celebrates 70 years of the Queen on the throne over a four-day bank holiday from 2 to 5 June.

In England, councils are "pulling out all the stops" after being overwhelmed with requests for road closures, says the Local Government Association.

Hundreds of Lincolnshire people have put together a huge amount of events, parties and things-to-do to make sure that the special holiday happens with a bang, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

In Skegness there are three street parties over the weekend on the authority’s list. On Saturday, June 4, there are tribute bands and fireworks in Lumley Road.

Street parties are being held in Albert Avenue ad Seacroft Square on Sunday, June 5.

For other road closures for the Jubilee visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

1. Queen's Platinum Jubilee The Fleece Inn in the Market Square in Burgh le Marsh is greeting customers with this magnificent floral display. Photo: JPI Media

2. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Someone has been busy again creating this crochet crown for a letterbox in Burgh le Marsh. Photo: JPI Media

3. Queen's Platinum Jubilee The square in Burgh le Marsh is bunting ready. Photo: JPI Media

4. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Another great display by the Spa shop in Burgh le Marsh Photo: JPI Media