GALLERY: Huge turn-out at Louth's Run for Life

Louth Run for Life took place on Sunday (June 26) with a huge number of people taking part in the junior, womens and men’s races.

The route started in the market place and headed out of the town centre, down Gospelgate, onto Crowtree Lane and through Hubbards Hills, before heading back along Horncastle Road, onto Edward Street, Gospelgate, to Mercer Row and finishing in the Cornmarket.