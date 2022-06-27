GALLERY: Huge turn-out at Louth's Run for Life

Thousands of runners and their families lined the streets to take part in a returning popular fundraiser.
Monday, 27th June 2022, 4:15 pm
Participants in the women's Run for Life 2022 warming up.
Louth Run for Life took place on Sunday (June 26) with a huge number of people taking part in the junior, womens and men’s races.
The route started in the market place and headed out of the town centre, down Gospelgate, onto Crowtree Lane and through Hubbards Hills, before heading back along Horncastle Road, onto Edward Street, Gospelgate, to Mercer Row and finishing in the Cornmarket.
Youngers taking part in the Run for Life, from left: Evely Lovelle 9, Zoe Jones 9 Aby Turner 8 and Poppy Chapman 10.
All dressed up at the Louth Run for Life, form left: Julie Towse and Michelle Stocks.
Participants of the men's race.
Crossing the finish line at Louth's Run for Life.
The start of the junior race at the Run for Life 2022.
Gentleman runners in the Run for Life.
The third place winner in the women's race.
Some fantastic costumes at the Run for Life.
Staff from the Archer Ward of Louth Hospital running in memory of colleague Lindsey Burnett, who passed away in 2021.