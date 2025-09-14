GALLERY: Hundreds celebrate love at East Coast Pride event in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 14th Sep 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
Hundreds of familiies headed to Skegness to celebrate love at the second annual East Coast Pride event.

The LGBTQIA+ community came together yesterday (Saturday) for with a free, family-friendly day of diverse entertainment, including performances by international and local artists, as well as community groups.

Local venues like The Ship, The Lumley and the Hildreds Centre became zones for special Pride-themed entertainment.

The event was promoted as a celebration of diversity and acceptance, designed for attendees of all ages.

Dawn Hoggart of Doncaster and Niki Smith of Boston at East Coast Pride in Skegness.placeholder image
Dawn Hoggart of Doncaster and Niki Smith of Boston at East Coast Pride in Skegness.

The main stage was in Tower Gardens made possible through support from the Skegness Town Counci.

Our photographers were there to cature soe of the fun.

Celebrating the love (from left) David Bowskill, Mandy Smith, Toni Lecuirot, Ant Smith and Lee Smith of Chesterfieldplaceholder image
Celebrating the love (from left) David Bowskill, Mandy Smith, Toni Lecuirot, Ant Smith and Lee Smith of Chesterfield
Deputy Mayor of Skegness Dan Kirk with the Skegness Carnival royalty.placeholder image
Deputy Mayor of Skegness Dan Kirk with the Skegness Carnival royalty.
Crowds enjoing the entertainment on the Pride Park Stage.placeholder image
Crowds enjoing the entertainment on the Pride Park Stage.
Entertainment on the Pride Park Stage in Tower Gardens, Skegness.placeholder image
Entertainment on the Pride Park Stage in Tower Gardens, Skegness.
