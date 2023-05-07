Hundreds of people enjoyed a day of pomp and pageantry in Skegness to celebrate the coronation of King Charles 111.

The Great British Garden Party took place in Tower Gardens – and families who had turned out in red white and blue to show their support for their new King were even blessed with blazing sunshine.

Organised by Skegness Town Council in partnership with a host of local businesses, the team on the day were delighted with how it all went.

Deputy Mayor Coun Pete Barry said: “It’s been really marvelous seeing the community and visitors to Skegness come together for this event.

"People have been coming up to me and saying what a wonderful time they have had.”

The event was opened by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye, who paid tribute to the everyone who helped make it happen.

"It’s been three months of hard slog but I think we pulled it off,” he said. “People have come and watched the coronation on the big screen, and enjoyed their picnics and entertainment – everything we wanted.”

Royal entertainer Dee Dee Lee, who has performed for the King, had chosen to stay in her home town to help rather than be in London.

"We were delighted to see everything come together and everyone enjoy themselves,” she said.

Dee Dee managed the performers on the SO Festival stage, which had been donated by Magna Vitae. Janice Sutton Theatre School opened the show with a tribute to London, which also included Paddington Bear, and another highlight of the many acts was a special Great British Tea Party sketch including Billy the Bear Beefeater.

But, of course, the main event was the coronation and the entertainment paused so people could enjoy their picnics while watching the crowning ceremony on the big screen that had been donated by Fantasy Island. Afterwards red white and blue confetti was released to celebrate King Charles 111 had officially been crowned.

Amongst the crowd were the Hare family who had come prepared with rain tents and bunting but in the end were able to wave their flags and enjoy the day’s entertainment in the sunshine.

They said: “This has been absolutely amazing. It has been so great to come here and feel part the King’s coronation celebrations.”

