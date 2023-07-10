Bigger! Better! Back! That was the reaction from organisers as hundreds flocked to Spilsby Show at the weekend

Organisers of the popular annual event were disappointed when they were forced to cancel last year’s event due to the impact of the pandemic.

But they promised the event which attracts people from all over the county would be back and went all out to make it a success.

"We hope it was worth the wait,” a statement afterwards said. “Our heartfelt thanks to you all for coming and to everyone who exhibited, advertised, traded and sponsored this year's Spilsby Show.

“See you all in 2024!”

Spilsby Show is an important date on the local calendar as it is held in order to raise vital funds for local charities and other worthwhile organisations.

Among the attractions this year were a craft marquee, farmers’ market, heavy horse show, ,mobile climbing wall, model marquee, Savage Skills Cycle Display Team, trade stands and vintage vehicles.

