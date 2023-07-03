The new venue of the Skegness Reggae and Ska Festival has received mixed reactions from punters who attended over the three days and took to social media to have their say.

Having a great time - Arthur, Angela, and Sansa.

Hundreds of people of all ages packed the grounds of organiser Taj Bola’s Royal Hotel for the free event, which in previous years had been held in Scarbrough Avenue.

A full line-up of artists – including Zeb Roots, Kingston, Tallawah, The Marley Experience and Rude Six – entertained crowds from the big stage, with Caribbean food and drink and even a fire breather adding to the atmosphere.

At 9pm the festival moved to The Hive entertainments complex in Skegness, another venure owned by Taj Bola, for those who wished to party until the early hours.

Karen Green enjoying her 50th Birthday at the festival.

The Royal Hotel thanked those who turned out to support the event in an official statement: “What a proud moment!

"Skegness managed to retain a spectacular event with the hard work of a devoted team.

"Well done guys. We made many tourists happy.”

Lincolnshire World went along on Saturday and spoke to sisters Sally Hill and Melanie Hornspy from Nottingham, who were staying in a caravan in Skegness for the weekend.

‘Sole Bouncers’ turning up the heat at the festival.

"I came last year and this is a much better venue – all the facilities we need are here,” commented Sally.

"And we are close to parking,” added Melanie, who was visiting the festival for the first time.

However, some thought organisers could have improved on facilities.

Denise Lambert commented on our article: “It has the potential to be amazing. Great music but over inflated prizes and a ridiculous queue for the toilet saw us head back in to town.”

Sisters Sally Hill and Melanie Hornspy from Nottingham prefer the new venue.

Dawn Wilson was staying at the hotel and said people were knocking on her door “asking to use the loo”.

“It is about money now – not the love of music,” she said.

"Let’s get back to Scarborough Avenue. There was at least some control and a better atmosphere.”

Charlene Anderson agreed there was an issue with toilets but said: “Music was brilliant, my kids enjoyed it.

Hundreds packed the grounds of the Royal Hotel for the festival.

"Yep toilets were very busy and needed cleaning more regularly. Same with rubbish too.

"Drinks where expensive – I am single parent with kids. But I still enjoyed the event – thank you for the music and food was amazing.”

Lincolnshire World spoke to the owner of the Royal Hotel, Taj Bola, ahead of the event, who told us he had invested £50,000 in saving the annual festival, which might have been lost due to the demise of previous organisers, Visit Lincs Coast Destination (BID).

He said: “We couldn’t lose this festival and chose the location of the Royal Hotel to avoid the red tape and cost of closing roads and other expenses involved in running festivals at new locations

"On the back of the success of this one we want to see it grow – and ideally hold three more music events in the town each year.

"It’s certainly something the town needs.”

Taj Bola, second left, with his team and the Mayor of Skegness Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Unfortunately we were unable to talk to him at the the time of going to press but we did chat to the Mayor Coun Pete Barry, who went along on Sunday.

"It was fantastic – really buzzing,” he said. “The music was fabulous and it was beautiful seeing people enjoying themselves.”

Crowds dancing to the music at the reggae festival.

Crowds pack the grounds at the Skegness Reggae and Ska Festival.

Caribbean food added to the flavour of the festival.

Gaynor and Dawn dishing up some Caribbean food.

Ticking into some Caribbean food is Andy Barker.

Aimee and Olivia enjoying the festival.

The Denton Family having a good time.