Hundreds turned out in blazing sunshine for the first day of the annual Skegness Scooter Rally.

It started with the ever popular Custom Show and Parts Fair at the Suncastle, and continued into Saturday afternoon with the ride-out followed by a night of live music at venues around town.

Organiser Dean Robinson said he was delighted with the turnout.

"I’ve been coming here for 13 years and it’s always a good weekend – I think we are definitely heading for a record year,” he said.

"And how about this fantastic weather!

"It was like this last year. I don’t know how we do it.”

Gary Fields of the Leyland Centurions Scooter Club is a regular and was hoping for a repeat of his success in previous years in the custom show with his 1965 Lambretta L1 150.

"I visit shows all over the country and this one is the best.”

The scooter rally continues with the parts fair and more live music tomorrow.

1 . Skegness Scooter Rally Skegness Scooter Rally organiser Dean Robinson in his 13th year. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Skegness Scooter Rally Hundreds turned out for what is believed to be a record Skegess Scooter Rally. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness Scooter Rally The custom show, parts fair and live music was hosted at the Suncastle. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Skegness Scooter Rally Visitors lined the streets to watch the rideout around Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson