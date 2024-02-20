GALLERY: 'Illuminating' event lights up Spilsby
The town saw performers from many areas of the community come together for Spilsby Light Night festival on Saturday evening (February 17), including dancers the Light Gliders, The Usherette shadow puppets, the popular Fabuloso organ, and The Birds were seen in the High Street.
Sessions House also played host to Kaleidoscopia light display project and a Silent Disco, while St James Church hosted the Hearts sculpture display and animated video Entwining of Lost Souls.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Then in the evening, the Fairy Light Parade, led by the colourful and vibrant Punjabi Roots Academy, lit up the town making its way through the streets.
A spokesman said: “We are absolutely delighted with tonight’s turnout - we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who braved the rain to come and see Spilsby illuminated.”