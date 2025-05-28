GALLERY: It’s all in the fun and puns at Friskney scarecrow festival

This year’s event presented no limits for the competitors because there was no particular theme.

The 30 entries, including a shark and a mermaid, created an amusing trail around the village.

New organiser Amy Edwards has been delighted with the response. “There was a vote and it was decided that there was no theme to follow this year as in previous years,” she said.

“I have lived in the village for four years now so I was thrilled when asked to take over the organising.

“From the very simple to the absolute intricate scarecrow, there has been so much effort from those entrants.

“It is my hope that in the coming years we will build up on the numbers of entries."

The judging for Best Scarecrow will take place during this two-week event with the winning scarecrows to be announced at the Friskney Village Show on June 8.

