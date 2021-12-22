GALLERY: 'It's been magical - oh yes it has' - panto fever hits Skegness

Sleeping Beauty at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

At the Embassy Theatre in Skegness it wasn't just the families in the audience who eagerly awaited curtain up to watch Sleeping Beauty.

Brendan Bugg, theatre marketing officer, said: "It has been really heart-warming to see so many people back in our venue and there are likely to be thousands more visitors over the coming days as performances continue until 28th December.

"Despite the obvious challenges facing the country at the moment, there is most certainly an appetite for some pantomime fun and it’s wonderful to be in a position to deliver it to them.

"We had three schools performances and, after two years, to see them back in the building and enjoying the pantomime magic was wonderful.

"The teachers so clearly wanted to give them something to enjoy and the cast really delivered – the atmosphere was fabulous!"

For those unable to go to the theatre, a digital pantomime went on sale – Sleeping Beauty’s “digital dream”. A live performance was recordedsopeople could watch the stream at home on their phone or smart TV.

"It’s allowed us the chance to deliver the pantomime to those who would normally attend but for this year, they can watch from the comfort and safety of their own home," said Brendan.

For details, visit https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/sleeping-beauty-digital-dream/Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has also been enjoying a run at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness.

The show, which runs until Friday, December 24, boasts an amazing cast including Eleanor Snowdon of Paw Patrol fame as the leading lady, and the amazing vocals of the Rock Prince, played by Joe Gash who is currently touring the UK with Rock of Ages.

Over 200 pantomime tickets were donated to local charities and deserving families in Skegness.

For more details visit:http://www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk/

