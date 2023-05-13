GALLERY: It's Spilsby Bike Night week - our pictures show what to expect

Hundreds of riders are expected to roar into Spilsby this week for the annual bike night.

Last year the return of Spilsby Bike Night after a two-year break due to the pandemic was a huge success – and due to the hard work of the Rotary Club of Spilsby.

It was also a welcome boost to local businesses and the crowds who turned out for it.

Bikes lined streets and there were various stalls, with some shops staying open into the evening in the bustling town centre.

The town centre will be closed off to other traffic for the event.

On Tuesday, May 16, visitors and riders can expect live music, food and stalls at this year’s event, which is being sponsored by J& A International and Spilsby Town Council.

During the evening three cheques will be presented to Blood Bikers, Air Ambulance and Spilsby New Life Centre.

The event in the town centre starts in the afternoon and road closures in the town centre and on the B1195 will be in place from 3pm and 4pm respectively.

