Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

GALLERY: It's Spilsby Bike Night week - our pictures show what to expect

Hundreds of riders are expected to roar into Spilsby this week for the annual bike night.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 14th May 2023, 00:00 BST
Riders will be roaring into Spilsby for the annual bike night.Riders will be roaring into Spilsby for the annual bike night.
Riders will be roaring into Spilsby for the annual bike night.

Last year the return of Spilsby Bike Night after a two-year break due to the pandemic was a huge success – and due to the hard work of the Rotary Club of Spilsby.

It was also a welcome boost to local businesses and the crowds who turned out for it.

Bikes lined streets and there were various stalls, with some shops staying open into the evening in the bustling town centre.

Most Popular
The town centre will be closed off to other traffic for the event.The town centre will be closed off to other traffic for the event.
The town centre will be closed off to other traffic for the event.

On Tuesday, May 16, visitors and riders can expect live music, food and stalls at this year’s event, which is being sponsored by J& A International and Spilsby Town Council.

During the evening three cheques will be presented to Blood Bikers, Air Ambulance and Spilsby New Life Centre.

The event in the town centre starts in the afternoon and road closures in the town centre and on the B1195 will be in place from 3pm and 4pm respectively.

Live music is on the bill again in the town centre.Live music is on the bill again in the town centre.
Live music is on the bill again in the town centre.
The town centre will be buzzing with bikes and visitors.The town centre will be buzzing with bikes and visitors.
The town centre will be buzzing with bikes and visitors.
The town centre will be closed to traffic so bikes can line up for visitors to see.The town centre will be closed to traffic so bikes can line up for visitors to see.
The town centre will be closed to traffic so bikes can line up for visitors to see.
A gleaming vehicle lines up alongside the bikes.A gleaming vehicle lines up alongside the bikes.
A gleaming vehicle lines up alongside the bikes.
Related topics:Rotary ClubAir ambulance