More than 200 people who may otherwise not have had the opportunity to be part of a festive celebration have enjoyed free community Christmas meals in Skegness and Wainfleet.

Ready for a cuppa after enjoying a delicious meal at Wainfleet Methodist Church are (from left) Sherry Cardin, Anne Goodger, Cynthia Pieniak and Joe Wilkinson

The meals, which are organised by the Skegness Standard in partnership with the Storehouse Church in Skegness and Wainfleet Methodist Church, have become annual events – bringing communities together at what can be a difficult time of the year.

Volunteers turned out in force on Wednesday to support the organisers in each venue, including students from Skegness Grammar School and the Magdalan School, Wainfleet, who sang festive songs as well as helping.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry chatted to guests at the Storehouse and even rolled up his sleeves to help serve.

Some of our amazing team at Waiunfleet Methodist Church (from left) Sue Alldread, Jan Ward, Leone Harding and Carole Harbon, with the Christmas tree donated by Bells Nursery.

County Coun Mrs Wendy Bowkett wore her Santa hat in Wainfleet to help the volunteers there.

Entertainment at Skegness was provided by Dee Dee Lee and her team, including Doug Smith who was belting out some Christmas tunes even before the meal started.

At Wainfleet, in addition to the Magdalen School, Creaking Bones Ukulele Group from Chapel St Leonards provided the entertainment.

The bulk of the meals was donated by the charity Buckingham Emergency Foods in Norfolk as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to Lincolnshire and the farmers who supply them.

Creeking Bones Ukulele Group at the Wainfleet Methodist Church Community Meal.

Additional items were donated by local councillors, businesses and Tesco in Skegness.

Hames Chocolates also donated chocolate treats for guests at the Storehouse and guests at Wainfleet received boxes of festive biscuits, thanks to a generous donation by Wainfleet Community Hall.

Bell's Gardening Outlet of Boston also donated a Christmas tree to help Wainfleet Methodist Church look festive for the celebration.

Organisers at the venues were delighted to see so many people turn out to support the events.

Volunteers at Wainfleet Christmas Community Meal (from left) County Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Sarah Scupholm, Leone Harding, Phil Lewis and Jan Ward

Pastor Susan Allread, who led the Wainfleet Methodist Church event, said: "It has gone incredibly well. We have had so much enthusiasm from the guests and the volunteers – it’s been wonderful.”

Hostess at the Storehouse in Skegness – Bamidele Akomolafe, of Lunch Box 5000 – said: "The meal gets bigger every year and we are pleased to see guests coming back.

”Many people are lonley at Christmas and come for more than a meal – they come for companionship too. It’s wonderful.”