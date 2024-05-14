GALLERY: Jubilee Park marks 10th anniversary as community-owned charity

Kirsty, Tim and Beth from Rhubarb Theatre.

To mark a special anniversary, a Woodhall Spa community-owned charity hosted a family fun day

Jubilee Park’s first special event of the season was a Community Fun Day on Saturday (May 11) with the sunny weather helping to draw the crowds.

The families who attended were able to have ago at traditional games and activities, from archery to ‘hook a duck’, or join the local sports clubs to find out more of what’s on offer at the park.

Local groups and organisations set out their stalls to inform and entertain the visitors and the warm day meant visitors could relax with refreshments from the bar and café or enjoy their own picnics while listening to the music and singing from the Bandstand.

Stacy Southwell, Ellie Mountcastle, Lottie Mountcastle, and Elise Sutton on Sophie's Journey stall.

The event was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the park being run by a community owned charity, and CEO Linzi Elliott paid tribute to volunteers and trustees, past and present, who had helped make the park the success it is today before a special anniversary cake, made by Horncastle’s Susan Fox of Foxy Cakes & Bakes, was shared with those volunteers and trustees.

A stalwart of the park, Carl Bradley, was given a presentation to mark 34 years of invaluable service by Park Manager Rachael Meller.

The pool also had a busy day as swimmers took advantage of the sunshine, and trustees hailed the day as a “great success, enjoyed by families from across the county and beyond”.