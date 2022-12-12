There was light and laughter in the town centre when the finale of Carousel Fabluso visited Spilsby.

The festival, which launched in Horncatle and visited Alford, Louth,and Wainfleet, featured interactive artwork by local children – the Digital Carousel – the popular Fabuloso Organ, a Silent Disco and Digital Graffiti painted onto buildings in the marketplaces.

Master of Ceremonies Bruce Knight was also involved Different Light in bringing Spilsby Light Night to the town in March.

On this occasion Morris Dancers from Alford performed by the statue of explorer Sir John Franklin much to the joy of customers watching and keeping warm in the nearby White Hart hotel.

Crab and Crumb Mythical Pest Control also entertained the families who turned out ahead of the England World Cup match on the crisp winter’s eventng to join in the fun

The Festive Fabuloso was made possible after East Lindsey District Council successfully applied for Arts Council England funding earlier in the month and were awarded £30,000 to deliver the events.

Bringing new touring events to the district is a part of the council’s cultural strategy – a new framework that supports investment opportunities and support employment in cultural sectors.

The approved Framework supports the development of cultural provision through town centres, heritage and natural assets as well as festivals and events across East Lindsey.

The strategy sets out an ambitious vision for culture, connecting heritage and the visitor economy while recognising the health and wellbeing benefits culture brings to people's lives.

Around 350 school children have also been involved too, following a series of workshops where they made their own creative art pieces to be displayed during Festive Fabuloso.

More information on the Council’s Vital and Viable project can be found online: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/VitalAndViable

