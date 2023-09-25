Register
GALLERY: Light fantastic! Goldwing riders roar into Skegness for parade

The organiser of the Skegness Light Parade has said a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who offered them support to help this year’s event happen.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:04 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST

Goldwing riders roared into the resort on and formed a display along Lumley Road during the daytime.

In the evening crowds lined the streets to watch their spectacular light display along the seafront.

Organiser Mike (Sandy) Sands said he was overwhelmed the the turnout of riders and spectators after the event nearly didn’t happen due to lack of funding.

He said: "To think a month ago the event nearly didn’t happen, the support and the way the communuty has got behind us to make this happen has been overwhelming.

“What an amazing turn out of the public this year. It was fantastic.“There were more people lining the streets than we’ve ever seen“We had 84 Goldwings on the parade this year which is amazing with the furthest travelling travelling 384 miles from Devon to take part.“After losing funding from the BID we didn’t think we would be able to go ahead this year and cancelled at one point.“,However, local businesses and town and East Lindsey councillors stepped in and helped towards our costs to run the event“This year the money raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Sue Kirk, Macmillan National Vice-president, thanked organiers and commented: “Thank you so much for choosing our charity.

"We had a thoroughly enjoyable time, great fun on the cake stall and we were pleased that cancer patients and their carers benefitted from our chats and the booklets provided.

"It was very emotional at times.”

The Jolly Fisherman having the ride of his life on the Skegness Light Parade.

The Jolly Fisherman having the ride of his life on the Skegness Light Parade. Photo: Submitted

