A team of firefighters from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service took on the RAF’s iconic aerobatic display team, The Red Arrows, at Sleaford Town FC’s ground, Eslaforde Park last Thursday evening (January 25).

Kelvyn Brookes, a firefighter from Fulbeck is based at Gainsborough fire station and plays in the team. He has been involved in organising a number of charity matches including this one.

The fire service team is made up of crew members from all over the county who are keen to join in sports and welfare sessions for their mental health and as a break from the stress of their daily work.

Kelvin said: “This is the first time we have played the fixture. With the Red Arrows being a big figure in Lincolnshire, it was great to arrange the game.”

The match ended with the firefighters winning 2-1.

Supporters were invited along to watch for free but donations were encouraged for the Firefighters Charity.

1 . Fire Service (red) v RAF Red Arrows (blue) The Lincolnshire Fire Service team. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Fire Service (red) v RAF Red Arrows (blue) The RAF Red Arrows team. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Fire Service (red) captain, Kelvyn Brookes and RAF Red Arrows (blue) captain Dave Marshall, with the match officials Fire Service (red) captain, Kelvyn Brookes and RAF Red Arrows (blue) captain Dave Marshall, with the match officials. Photo: David Dawson