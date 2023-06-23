Burly bulls, brave bikers, and dare-devil displays were just some of the attractions at Lincolnshire’s biggest annual event.

Hosted and organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), the Lincolnshire Show returned on Wednesday and Thursday (June 21 and 22), and thousands of fans flocked to the Showground to soak up the fun and excitement.

Now in its 138th year, this year’s event included breath-taking entertainment in the Main Ring, as well as the usual wide range of favourite exhibitors and live demonstrations, competitions, delicious local produce in the Food Court, beautiful blooms, local art, and handmade crafts in the Lincolnshire Lifestyle Marquee.

Basking in sunny weather on both days, headlining the Main Ring this year was the Shetland Pony Grand National, along with Jamie Squibb of Squibb Freestyle performing breathtaking aerobatics and stunts midair.

Over in the Countryside Ring, similar dare-devil stunts were performed by the BMX team and Red Bull athletes, while Hawkeye Falconry also performed a display to showcase the sport of falconry.

Hundreds of stalls were hosted by local businesses and producers, including PinGin of Louth, Cotehill Farm of Market Rasen, Welbourne’s Bakery, Mountain Boston Sausage, and many more.

A popular favourite, the Schools’ Challenge, returned to the Exo Centre, where local schools showcased their selected Schools’ Challenge entry, while The Lincolnshire Kitchen allowed visitors to watch top chefs cook with local produce and create tasty treats.

Other highlights from the event included immersive livestock and equine classes taking place across both days, and the Agricultural Line showcased machinery from past to present.

This year also welcomed the new LAS president, HM Lord-Lieutenant, Toby Dennis.

1 . Ed Ford, Technology Manager at Dyson Farming, with strawberries grown at Carrington Ed Ford, Technology Manager at Dyson Farming, with strawberries grown at Carrington. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

2 . L-R Nicola Mountain and Donna Savidge of Mountains Boston Sausage, Boston Nicola Mountain and Donna Savidge of Mountains Boston Sausage, Boston Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

3 . Judging Cattle judging at Lincolnshire Show. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

4 . The Woldmarsh Grand Parade of Livestock. Dylan Townsend of Malton with his British Blue cow, British Blue Champion and Champion Inter Breed The Woldmarsh Grand Parade of Livestock. Dylan Townsend of Malton with his British Blue cow, British Blue Champion and Champion Inter Breed Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

