GALLERY: Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival launches with activities including archery, woodland crafting, and axe throwing
This year’s Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival launched at Stourton Woods on Sunday (May 12) with an Activity Day where visitors coming from across the district to have a go at a variety of activities on offer.
Just some of the activities running throughout the day included archery, woodland crafting, axe throwing, bushcraft, a Football Shoot Out, and the popular safaris around the estate, and those taking part in the Walk to the Festival Activity Day walked over from Horncastle.
Those looking for a more relaxing day were able to enjoy storytelling, Seated Yoga, a Sound bath, and animal petting, and enjoy stalls by various community groups.
The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival is running until May 27, with a whole host of activities. For the full programme of events, visit https://woldsoutdoorfestival.com/