GALLERY: Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival launches with activities including archery, woodland crafting, and axe throwing

Glider pilot, Andy Wells of Trent Valley Gliding Club with Thomas Simpson, 12, of Woodhall Spa. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

​A festival celebrating the best that the Wolds have to offer has officially launched with an exciting activity day.

​This year’s Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival launched at Stourton Woods on Sunday (May 12) with an Activity Day where visitors coming from across the district to have a go at a variety of activities on offer.

Just some of the activities running throughout the day included archery, woodland crafting, axe throwing, bushcraft, a Football Shoot Out, and the popular safaris around the estate, and those taking part in the Walk to the Festival Activity Day walked over from Horncastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those looking for a more relaxing day were able to enjoy storytelling, Seated Yoga, a Sound bath, and animal petting, and enjoy stalls by various community groups.