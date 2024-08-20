Her performance was a highlight of Rasen Rocks and followed a full day of racing on Sunday

A multi-platinum selling, billion stream artist in her own right, Ella rose to fame in 2012 when she appeared on the X Factor. Ironically, she ended up finishing sixth in the series behind winner James Arthur.

Since then she has collaborated with musical luminaries, including Ryan Tedder and Babyface, as well as superstar DJs such as Sigma, Kygo and David Guetta.

To date, she has achieved six UK Top 10s as a lead artist, the most recent being ‘React’ with Switch Disco, which received a ‘Song of the Year’ nomination at the 2024 BRIT awards.

James Arthur also had a huge reason to celebrate at the weekend after his fifth studio album ‘Bitter Sweet Love’ reached the #1 spot in the UK album charts.

Lincolnshire World hopes to also publish our images of James Arthur performing once they have been approved.

1 . Rasen Rocks Putting on the style for Rasen Rocks. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Rasen Rocks Excited fans enjoying the show. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Rasen Rocks The concert was the finale of a day of racing. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Rasen Rocks Stars are caught on camera - by the fans. Photo: David Dawson