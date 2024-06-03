Gallery: Lions’ successful market and fair

Organised by Market Rasen Lions Club, the event attracted a large number of visitors, with many arriving first thing to make sure they didn’t miss out on the top-quality plants on sale.

Market Rasen Gardening Club was one of stalls, selling plants raised by members to support the club’s activities.

The club was also publicising its upcoming trips to Barnsdale Gardens and Rutland Nursery on July 3; Beverley Market and Sledmere Gardens on August 7, and Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall on September 13, which are open to members and non-members.

For details, contact Derek on 01522 595840 or email: [email protected]

The Primary School planter and basket competition was well supported once again.

Each local school is given a planter and a basket by the Lions in February to plant up as they wish and then care for it until the market event.

A number of schools tied their planting scheme in with topics in their curriculum this year, which led to some interesting results .

Faldingworth Primary School won the planter category, with their dinosaur-themed planting scheme, while basket category was won by Nettleton Primary School.

At the same time as the gardeners’ market, the Lions also held a Craft and Gift Fair in the Festival Hall.

A range of crafters and gift sellers filled the hall, alongside local groups giving information about their activities and members of the Lions raising money for their charity fund.

Lion President Gary Eastburn was pleased with how the day went.

He said: “Considering the weather, it has been a very good with a very good amount of people visiting.

"I want to thank all the people in Market Rasen – and further afield – for their support.”

To find out more about the Lions, call 0345 8332795 or email [email protected]

Alternatively, make contact through messenger via their Facebook page, Market Rasen Lions Club, or visit marketrasenlionsclub.co.uk .

1 . Gardening club Market Rasen Gardening Club did a roaring trade on their fundraising stall. Pictured are members Derek Anderson and Marion Clark Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . Sue's stall Sue Barnsdale on her Sparkles, Strings and Sales stall at the Craft and Gift Fair in the Festival Hall Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . Interest Groups All that is on offer at the Westwold U3A was on display in the Festival Hall Photo: Dianne Tuckett