GALLERY: Louth Lions get their ducks in a row with fundraising race

Louth Lions keeping things moving along during the duck race. All photos by Chris Frear

The Louth & District Lions held their annual Duck Race on Saturday September 3 at Hubbards Hills Country Park , aiming to raise money for the Louth and surrounding community.

There were nine adult races and four children’s races throughout the day, and the children who came to watch the race were also getting involved by helping to launch the ducks.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On top of the races, there was also a face painter and ice creams available, and the Lions’ barbecue was very popular as ever.

Imogine, Jessy and Eloise had their faces painted at the duck race.

Representatives from Edan Lincs, the domestic abuse charity, the town’s 55+ Club and swimming club also held stalls.

Overall, the event raised £2,500 for Louth’s community and towards the fund for a defibrillator in Louth’s Park Avenue.

The key co-ordinator of the event was Carol Tinkler, who said: “It went very well, it was really well supported and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves.

"We’d like to thank the trust of Hubbards Hills for letting us hold the event there, and to Richard in the cafe at Hubbards Hills, our sponsors and to everyone who supported us.”

Three members of Louth Lions with Ducks sponsored by local businesses.

The Lions next big community event will be the traditional Bonfire Night at Deighton Close, Louth on November 5. For more information on this and other Louth Lions events, visit their website at http://louthlions.weebly.com/

Lions members shepherd the duck down river.