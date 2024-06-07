GALLERY: Louth pays respects to fallen heroes in D-Day 80th anniversary event

​The 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings was marked here in Louth last night (Thursday) with a Town Beacon Lighting at Louth War Memorial, with hundreds of people coming out to pay their respects.

People were asked to bring a candle or tealight, and prior to the event beginning at 9pm, fish and chips were served and poignant wartime music was played, with sound provided by Keith Angel.

Mayor Julia Simmons then proceedings at 9pm, and the Proclaimation was read and poems recited, before the town fell silent for a two-minute silence as a Bugler played The Last Post.

The Mayor then lit the Beacon, before people were invited to lay their candles at the memorial before the Reverend Mike Croft closed the ceremony with a prayer.

Mayor Julia Simmons said: “We had an amazing turn out and all these people of all different ages came – it was wonderful.

“There were three veterans there and the beacon went up well and it was so moving, everyone put candles and tealights at the memorial and it was wonderful – lots of people said it was the best one yet and it went very smoothly.

“All of the council worked very hard and it all came together very well, it was very moving, and there was definitely a feeling of community and togetherness, and I feel privileged to have been a part of it.”

1 . Mayor Julia Simmons Louth 80th anniverary of D-Day Mayor Julia Simmons at the service in Louth. Photo: John Aron

2 . Mayor Julia Simmons Louth 80th anniverary of D-Day Mayor Julia Simmons lights the beacon. Photo: John Aron

3 . Louth 80th anniverary of D-Day People placing candles at the war memorial in Louth. Photo: John Aron