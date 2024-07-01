GALLERY: Louth Run for Life

The start of the ‘Log’ run, with veterans and police officers taking part.

​Runners pounded the pavements as part of the town’s biggest cancer fundraiser raising thousnads of pounds to beat cancer in the process.

Around 1,150 runners took part in the 18th ​Louth Run for Life yesterday (Sunday) as warm sunshine saw thousands of people line the streets to cheer the participants home.

Mayor Julia Simmons set off the youngsters in the Under 12s race set off first at 10am, followed by the ladies runners at 10.30am, and the men later on at 11.45am, taking in the scenic 5km run around Louth town centre and into the surrounding Hubbert’s Hills and back again.

So far, sponsorship from local businesses and fundraising by the participants has seen more than £33,000 raised for Cancer Research UK this year, and now the Run for Life team have also reached the fundraising milestone of £750,000 raised over its lifetime.

Harry Otty, 10, winner of th Under 12s race.

The winner of the Under 12’s was Harry Otty, in second was Emilise Beresnevicius, with James Stanley in third.

The first lady home was Emily Sutherland, with Danni Topham in second and in third was Hannah Smith.

Jake Massey was the winner of the men’s race, with Gary Pawson in second, and Phil Hubbard-Smith in third.

Chairman Simon West has thanked everyone who was involved in the event, from the participants to the race sponsors to the volunteers and everyone who donated:

The start of under 12s run.