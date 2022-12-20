GALLERY: Louth Tractor Run delights the crowds

Thousands have been raised for local good causes with one of the town’s most anticipated festive events.

The Louth Tractor Run was held on Sunday December 18, and thousands of people also lined the streets of Louth and its surrounding villages to watch the tractor convoy.

The event was a bittersweet one for organiser Taron Lee, as his father, Sonny, died the same morning of the Tractor Run – but Taron said the thought of cancelling the event was never an option for him:

"I didn’t want to cancel it, carrying on took my mind off things and I had a great team around me,” he said.

Setting off from Louth’s CattleMarket, the tractors headed through town and up to Legboune, before taking in South Reston, Great Carlton, Manby, and Alivingham, before heading to Covingham, Fulstow, and North Thorseby.

The tractors then drove on to Ludborough, Utterby, and Fotherby, before heading back to Louth.

There were 108 tractors in this years event, with the furthest coming all the way from Wakefield in West Yorkshire – a drive which took the drive two-and-a-half hours!

The Best Dressed Tractor was Ollie Needham's tractor

All proceeds from this year’s event are for the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, and Taron said so far, more than £4,000 has been raised, with donations still being accepted until the new year.

A raffle, with many prizes donated by local businesses, is being drawn tonight (Tuesday) at 7.30pm live on the Louth Tractor Run Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Louthstractorrun/

2. Phil Burrell from Legbourne as Freddie Mercury winning best dressed driver Phil Burrell from Legbourne as Freddie Mercur,y winner of Best Dressed Driver. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

